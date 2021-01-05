Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, RIL top traded futures contracts

The NSE's India VIX rose 2.14% to 20.46.

The Nifty January 2020 were at 14,216.05, a premium of 16.55 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 14,199.50.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 27.72 lakh crore compared with Rs 24.11 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 66.6 points or 0.47% to attain a record closing high of 14,199.50.

The Nifty option chain for 28 January 2020 expiry showed maximum call OI of 20.29 lakh contracts at the 14,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 25 lakh contracts was seen at 13,000 strike price.

Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and RIL were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for January expiry.

The January 2020 F&O contracts will expire on 28 January 2020.

