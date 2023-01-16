Nifty January futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX jumped 3.89% as shares declined.The Nifty January 2023 futures closed at 17,941.50, a premium of 46.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,894.85 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 145.77 lakh crore compared with Rs 112.20 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 61.75 points or 0.34% to settle at 17,894.85.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 3.89% to 15.0225.
HDFC Bank, Federal Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The January 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU