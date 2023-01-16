Nifty January futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX jumped 3.89% as shares declined.

The Nifty January 2023 closed at 17,941.50, a premium of 46.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,894.85 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 145.77 lakh crore compared with Rs 112.20 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 61.75 points or 0.34% to settle at 17,894.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 3.89% to 15.0225.

HDFC Bank, Federal Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2023.

