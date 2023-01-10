Nifty January futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX climbed 5.85% as shares tumbled.

The Nifty January 2023 closed at 17,988.45, a premium of 74.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,914.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 226.39 lakh crore compared with Rs 149.74 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 187.05 points or 1.03% to settle at 17,914.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 5.85% to 15.51.

Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2023.

