Nifty January futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 2.47% as shares rallied.

The Nifty January 2023 closed at 18,161.80, a premium of 60.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,101.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 149.74 lakh crore compared with Rs 128.11 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 241.75 points or 1.35% to settle at 18,101.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.47% to 14.65.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2023.

