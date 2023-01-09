Nifty January futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 2.47% as shares rallied.
The Nifty January 2023 futures closed at 18,161.80, a premium of 60.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,101.20 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 149.74 lakh crore compared with Rs 128.11 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 241.75 points or 1.35% to settle at 18,101.20.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.47% to 14.65.
Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The January 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2023.
