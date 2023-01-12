Nifty January futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty January 2023 futures closed at 17,924.50, a premium of 66.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,858.20 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 394.01 lakh crore compared with Rs 202.96 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 37.50 points or 0.21% to settle at 17,858.20.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.03% to 15.28.
RIL, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The January 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2023.
