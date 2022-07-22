Nifty July futures trades at premium

India VIX drop 1.23% as shares advanced

The Nifty July 2022 closed at 16,722.50, a premium of 3.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,719.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 64.84 lakh crore compared with Rs 234.93 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 114.20 points or 0.69% to settle at 16,719.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.23% to 16.65.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

