Nifty July futures trades at discount

India VIX drop 2.20% as shares advanced.

The Nifty July 2022 closed at 16,494.50, a discount of 26.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,520.85 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 117.03 lakh crore compared with Rs 105.73 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 180.30 points or 1.10% to settle at 16,520.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.20% to 16.8225.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and Vedanta were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

