Nifty July futures at premium

India VIX drop 4.04% as shares advanced.

The Nifty July 2022 closed at 16,074, a premium of 24.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,049.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 54 lakh crore compared with Rs 222.47 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 110.55 points or 0.69% to settle at 16,049.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 4.04% to 17.5975.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries (RIL) and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)