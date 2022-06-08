Nifty June futures at discount

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts on the NSE.

The Nifty June 2022 were at 16,355, a discount of 1.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,356.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 120.54 lakh crore compared with Rs 65.50 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 60.10 points or 0.37% to settle at 16,356.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.87% to 19.8375.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)