Nifty June 2022 futures trades at premium

NSE VIX rose 1.79% as shares declined.

The Nifty June 2022 closed at 16,529.65, a premium of 6.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,522.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 109.51 lakh crore compared with Rs 82.50 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 61.80 points or 0.37% to settle at 16,522.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.79% to 20.8450.

Infosys, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

