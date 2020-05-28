Nifty June futures trade at discount

Turnover spurts in F&O segment on account of monthly expiry.

The Nifty June 2020 were at 9,426, a discount of 64.10 points compared with the spot closing at 9,490.10.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was at Rs 29.29 lakh crore compared with Rs 17.27 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 175.15 points or 1.88% to 9,490.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 4% to 30.01. India VIX has slumped 26.67% in seven days.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 June 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 18.37 lakh at the 10,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 22.36 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike price.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. RIL June 2020 futures were at 1,466, compared with spot closing price of 1471.05. Bharti Airtel June 2020 futures were at 560.50 compared with spot closing price of 561.35. HDFC Bank June 2020 futures were at 939.55, compared with spot closing price of 947.50.

The F&O contracts for June will expire on 25 June 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)