Nifty June futures trade at premium

Turnover spurted in the F&O segment as May F&O contracts expired today.

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,406.55, a premium of 68.7 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,337.85.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 87.62 lakh crore compared with Rs 42.79 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 36.40 points or 0.24% to 15,337.85, its record closing high level.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 4.61% to 19.91.

Reliance Industries, SBI and HDFC were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

