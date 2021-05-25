Nifty May futures trade at premium

NSE VIX fell 1.5% to 18.8425.

The Nifty May 2021 were at 15,233, a premium of 24.55 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,208.45.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 38.06 lakh crore compared with Rs 35.28 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 10.75 points or 0.07% to 15,208.45.

Reliance Industries, SBI and Tata Steel and were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for May expiry.

The May F&O contracts will expire on 27 May 2021.

