Nifty June futures trade at premium

VIX slumped 12.78% to 17.36.

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,478, a premium of 42.35 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,435.65.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 22.88 lakh crore compared with Rs 87.62 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 97.80 points or 0.64% to 15,435.65, its record closing high level.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

