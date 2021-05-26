Nifty May futures trade at small premium

NSE VIX spurted 11% ahead of monthly F&O expiry on Thursday.

The Nifty May 2021 were at 15,302.10, a premium of 0.65 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,301.45.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 42.79 lakh crore compared with Rs 38.06 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 93 points or 0.61% to 15,301.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 10.77% to 20.8725.

Reliance Industries, SBI and Bajaj Finance were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for May expiry.

The May F&O contracts will expire tomorrow, 27 May 2021.

