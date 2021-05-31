Nifty June futures trade at premium

VIX slumped 2.97% to 16.88.

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,571.05, a discount of 11.75 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,582.80.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 30.79 lakh crore compared with Rs 22.88 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 147.15 points or 0.95% to 15,582.80, its record closing high level.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 2.97% to 16.885.

Reliance Industries, ITC and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

