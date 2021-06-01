Nifty June futures trade at premium

VIX rose 2.97% to 17.38.

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,623.40, a premium of 48.55 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,574.85.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 39.32 lakh crore compared with Rs 30.79 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 7.95 points or 0.05% to 15,574.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.97% to 17.3875.

RIL, SBI and Bajaj Finance were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

