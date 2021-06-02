Nifty June futures trade at premium

VIX fell 1.02% to 17.21.

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,625.15, a premium of 48.95 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,576.20.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 43.28 lakh crore compared with Rs 39.32 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 1.35 points to 15,576.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.02% to 17.21.

Reliance Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems and ITC were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)