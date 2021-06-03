Nifty June futures trade at premium

VIX slumped 8.51% to 15.74.

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,715, a premium of 24.65 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,690.35.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 80.75 lakh crore compared with Rs 43.28 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 114.15 points or 0.73% to 15,690.35, its record closing high level.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 8.51% to 15.745.

Reliance Industries, Adani Ports & SEZ and IndusInd Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

