Nifty June futures trade at premium

VIX rose 1.23% to 15.94

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,699, a premium of 28.75 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,670.25.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 26.77 lakh crore compared with Rs 80.75 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 20.1 points or 0.13% to 15,670.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.23% to 15.94.

Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises and State Bank of India were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

