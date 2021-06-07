Nifty June futures trade at premium

VIX declined 2.33% to 15.56The Nifty June 2021 futures were at 15,781.65, a premium of 30 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,751.65.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 26.24 lakh crore compared with Rs 26.77 lakh crore in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 81.40 points or 0.52% to 15,751.65, its record closing high. The index hit an all-time high of 15,773.45 in mid-afternoon trade today.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.33% to 15.5675.
Reliance Industries, Adani Ports & SEZ and Bajaj Finance were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.
The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU