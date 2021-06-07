Nifty June futures trade at premium

VIX declined 2.33% to 15.56

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,781.65, a premium of 30 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,751.65.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 26.24 lakh crore compared with Rs 26.77 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 81.40 points or 0.52% to 15,751.65, its record closing high. The index hit an all-time high of 15,773.45 in mid-afternoon trade today.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.33% to 15.5675.

Reliance Industries, Adani Ports & SEZ and Bajaj Finance were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

