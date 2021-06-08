Nifty June futures trade at premium

NSE VIX fell 2.2% to 15.22.

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,764.05, a premium of 23.95 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,740.10.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 33.89 lakh crore compared with Rs 26.24 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 11.55 points or 0.07% to 15,740.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.2% to 15.225.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Tata Motors were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

