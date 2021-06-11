Nifty June futures trade at premium

NSE VIX slumped 5.99% to 14.1025.

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,821.15, a premium of 21.80 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,799.35.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 23.23 lakh crore compared with Rs 59.40 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 61.60 points or 0.39% to 15,799.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 5.99% to 14.1025.

RIL, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

