Nifty June futures trade at premium

VIX declined 3.1% to 14.7525.

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,668.95, a premium of 33.6 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,635.35.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 59.40 lakh crore compared with Rs 33.89 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 104.75 points or 0.67% to 15,635.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.1% to 14.7525.

Tata Power, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

