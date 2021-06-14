Nifty June futures trade at premium

NSE VIX jumped 3.95% to 14.66.

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,836, a premium of 24.15 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,811.85.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 34.27 lakh crore compared with Rs 23.23 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 12.50 points or 0.08% to 15,811.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.95% to 14.66.

Adani Ports & SEZ, RIL and Adani Enterprises were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)