Nifty June futures trade at premium

NSE VIX rose 1.78% to 14.865.

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,776.85, a premium of 9.3 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,767.55.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 44.28 lakh crore compared with Rs 30.41 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 101.70 points or 0.64% to 15,767.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.78% to 14.865.

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Adani Enterprises were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)