Nifty June futures trade at small premium

NSE VIX fell 0.74% to 14.605.

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,871.10, a premium of 1.85 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,869.25.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 30.41 lakh crore compared with Rs 34.27 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 57.40 points or 0.36% to 15,869.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.74% to 14.605.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)