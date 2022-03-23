Nifty Mar futures trade at premium

India VIX rose 2.81% to 24.75.

The Nifty March 2022 were at 17,255.65, a premium of 10 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,245.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 104.01 lakh crore compared with Rs 76.23 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 69.85 points or 0.40% to settle at 17,245.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.81% to 24.75.

Tata Steel, RIL and Adani Ports were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts expire on 31 March 2022.

