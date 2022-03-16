Nifty Mar futures trade at premium

India VIX slumped 9.77% as shares rally

The Nifty March 2022 were at 17,006.50, a premium of 31.15 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,975.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 75.79 lakh crore compared with Rs 74.31 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 312.35 points or 1.87% to settle at 16,975.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 9.77% to 24.1175.

RIL, Infosys and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts expire on 31 March 2022.

