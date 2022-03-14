Nifty March futures trade at premium

Jubilant Foodworks, HDFC Bank and Infosys most active in segment.

The Nifty March 2022 were at 16,909, a premium of 37.70 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,871.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 50.70 lakh crore compared with Rs 46.40 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 240.85 points or 1.45% to settle at 16,871.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.31% at 25.6775.

Jubilant Foodworks, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts expires on 31 March 2022.

