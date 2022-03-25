Nifty Mar futures trade at premium

India VIX fell 2.08% to 23.43.

The Nifty March 2022 were at 17,216.55, a premium of 63.55 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,153 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 41.19 lakh crore compared with Rs 190.35 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 69.75 points or 0.40% to settle at 17,153.

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts expire on 31 March 2022.

