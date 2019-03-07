Nifty March futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment jumps

The Nifty March 2019 traded at 11093, at premium of 34.80 points over the Nifty's closing of 11058.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 17.03 lakh crore compared with Rs 10.20 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 5.20 points or 0.05% to settle at 11,058.20.

Reliance Industries, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. March 2019 futures traded at 1277.20, compared with spot closing price of 1270. March 2019 futures traded at 735.75, compared with spot closing price of 734.25. March 2019 futures traded at 372.25, compared with spot closing price of 370.30.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2019.

