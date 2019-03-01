Nifty March futures at steep premium

Turnover in F&O segment drops

The Nifty March 2019 traded at 10,915.20, at premium of 51.70 points over the Nifty's closing of 10,863.50 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 4.05 lakh crore compared with Rs 17.01 lakh crore reported in the previous session. The February 2019 F&O contracts expired yesterday, 28 February 2019.

In the cash market, the index rose 71 points or 0.66% to settle at 10,863.50

Reliance Industries, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

March 2019 futures traded at 1,234, compared with spot closing price of 1225. March 2019 futures traded at 355.65, compared with spot closing price of 354.10. March 2019 futures traded at 307.75, compared with spot closing price of 308.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2019.

