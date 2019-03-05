Turnover in F&O segment jumps

Nifty March 2019 cross 11,000 mark

The Nifty March 2019 traded at 11031, at premium of 43.55 points over the Nifty's closing of 10987.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 8.41 lakh crore compared with Rs 4.05 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index jumped 123.95 points or 1.14% to settle at 10,987.45.

Axis Bank, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. March 2019 futures traded at 735.10, compared with spot closing price of 733.85. March 2019 futures traded at 363.15, compared with spot closing price of 361.75. March 2019 futures traded at 1244.50, compared with spot closing price of 1237.45.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2019.

