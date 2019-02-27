Nifty February futures at small discount

Turnover in F&O segment spurts

The Nifty February 2019 traded at 10,800.90, at discount of 5.75 points over the Nifty's closing of 10,806.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 14.77 lakh crore compared with Rs 11.90 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 28.65 points or 0.26% to settle at 10,806.65

Reliance Industries, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

February 2019 futures traded at 1,221.45, compared with spot closing price of 1220.65. February 2019 futures traded at 345.70, compared with spot closing price of 345.30. February 2019 futures traded at 715.60, compared with spot closing price of 717.

The February 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 28 February 2019.

