Nifty March futures at steep premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises

The Nifty March 2019 traded at 10,870.25, at premium of 77.75 points over the Nifty's closing of 10,792.50 in the cash market. The Nifty February 2019 traded at 10,792.00, near Nifty's closing of 10,792.50 in the cash market. The February 2019 F&O contracts expired today, 28 February 2019.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 17.01 lakh crore compared with Rs 14.77 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 14.15 points or 0.13% to settle at 10,792.50

HDFC, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

HDFC March 2019 futures traded at 1,848, compared with spot closing price of 1841.80. March 2019 futures traded at 1,240.60, compared with spot closing price of 1232. March 2019 futures traded at 352.50, compared with spot closing price of 351.05.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)