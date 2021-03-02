Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE VIX slumped 7.88% to 23.6050.

The Nifty March 2021 were at 14,982.70, at a premium of 63.6 to Nifty's spot closing of 14,919.10.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 35.62 lakh crore compared with Rs 26.60 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 157.55 points or 1.07% to 14,919.10.

RIL, Tata Motors and Infosys were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for March expiry.

The March F&O contracts will expire on 25 March 2021.

