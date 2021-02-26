NSE VIX soars 23% amid selloff

Nifty Mar trade at premium

The Nifty March 2021 were at 14,556.35, at a premium of 27.2 to Nifty's spot closing of 14,529.15.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 30.47 lakh crore compared with Rs 86.15 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 568.2 points or 3.76% to 14,529.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 22.93% to 28.1425.

Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and RIL were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for March expiry.

The March F&O contracts will expire on 25 March 2021.

