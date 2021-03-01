Nifty March futures trade at premium

India VIX slumped 8.94% to 25.625.

The Nifty March 2021 were at 14,816.90, at a premium of 55.35 to Nifty's spot closing of 14,761.55.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 26.60 lakh crore compared with Rs 30.47 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 232.4 points or 1.6% to 14,761.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 8.94% to 25.625.

RIL, Bharti Airtel and Maruti Suzuki were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for March expiry.

The March F&O contracts will expire on 25 March 2021.

