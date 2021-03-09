Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE VIX slumped 8.83% to 22.49.

The Nifty March 2021 were at 15,145, a premium of 46.6 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,098.40.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 46.87 lakh crore compared with Rs 25.56 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 142.2 points or 0.95% to 15,098.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 8.83% to 22.495.

BPCL, RIL and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for March expiry.

The March F&O contracts will expire on 25 March 2021.

