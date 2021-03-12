Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE VIX surged 4.62% to 21.7075.

The Nifty March 2021 were at 15,036.40, a premium of 5.45 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,030.95.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 27.89 lakh crore compared with Rs 72.55 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 143.85 points or 0.95% to 15,030.95.

RIL, SBI Life and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for March expiry.

The March F&O contracts will expire on 25 March 2021.

