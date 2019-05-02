Nifty May futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment spurts

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11764, at premium of 39.25 points over the Nifty's closing of 11724.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 22.14 lakh crore compared with Rs 11.84 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 23.40 points or 0.20% to settle at 11,724.75.

Reliance Industries, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. May 2019 futures traded at 1413, compared with spot closing price of 1403.10. May 2019 futures traded at 175.15, compared with spot closing price of 174. May 2019 futures traded at 397.50, compared with spot closing price of 394.75.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019.

