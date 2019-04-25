Nifty May futures at steep premium

Turnover in F&O segment surges

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11,730.05, at premium of 88.25 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,641.80 in the cash market. The Nifty April 2019 traded at 11,642.80, near the Nifty's closing of 11,641.80 in the cash market. The April 2019 F&O contracts expired today, 25 April 2019.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 25.68 lakh crore compared with Rs 14.23 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 84.35 points or 0.72% to settle at 11,641.80

(RIL), and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

RIL May 2019 futures traded at 1,382.05, compared with spot closing price of 1,370. May 2019 futures traded at 6,945, compared with spot closing price of 6,880. May 2019 futures traded at 239.15, compared with spot closing price of 239.15.

