Nifty May futures at steep premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11,823.80, at premium of 97.65 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,726.15 in the cash market. The April 2019 F&O contracts are set to expire tomorrow, 25 April 2019.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 14.23 lakh crore compared with Rs 11.89 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 150.20 points or 1.3% to settle at 11,726.15

(RIL), and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

RIL April 2019 futures traded at 1,392.65, compared with spot closing price of 1,389.50. April 2019 futures traded at 238.40, compared with spot closing price of 238.55. April 2019 futures traded at 401.60, compared with spot closing price of 401.60.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)