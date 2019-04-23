Nifty April futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises
The Nifty April 2019 futures traded at 11,589.95, at premium of 14 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,575.95 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 11.89 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.47 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 18.50 points or 0.16% to settle at 11,575.95
Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank and Yes Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
RIL April 2019 futures traded at 1,366, compared with spot closing price of 1364.65. ICICI Bank April 2019 futures traded at 396.75, compared with spot closing price of 397. Yes Bank April 2019 futures traded at 230.60, compared with spot closing price of 231.
The April 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 25 April 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU