Nifty May futures at premium; VIX slumps 5.9%

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top traded contracts in the F&O segment.

The Nifty May 2022 were at 16,274.90, a premium of 8.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,266.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 53.84 lakh crore compared with Rs 174.80 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 456.75 points or 2.89% to settle at 16,266.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 5.93% to 23.1.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

