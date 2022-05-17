Nifty May 2022 futures at premium; NSE VIX drops 7.27%

Reliance Industries (RIL), Hindalco and Tata Steel were the top traded contracts in F&O segment.

The Nifty May 2022 were at 16,266.45, at a premium of 7.15 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,259.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 84.51 lakh crore compared with Rs 67.89 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 417 points or 2.63% to settle at 16,259.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 7.27% to 22.74.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

