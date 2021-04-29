Nifty May futures trade at premium

Turnover spurted in the F&O segment due to F&O expiry.

The Nifty May 2021 were at 14,920 at a premium 25.1 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,894.9.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 99.43 lakh crore compared with Rs 43.53 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 30.35 points or 0.2% to 14,894.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.21% to 23.3050.

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for May expiry.

The May F&O contracts will expire on 27 May 2021.

