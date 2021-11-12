Nifty Nov Futures trade at premium

India VIX fell 6.94% to 15.2175

The Nifty November 2021 were at 18,141.25, a premium of 38.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,102.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 39.15 lakh crore compared with Rs 123.07 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 229.15 points or 1.28% to 18,102.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 6.94% to 15.2175.

Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and Bharat Forge were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2021.

