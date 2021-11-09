Nifty Oct Futures trade at premium

India VIX fell 2.06% to 16.0025

The Nifty November 2021 were at 18,075.25, a premium of 31 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,044.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 48.40 lakh crore compared with Rs 56.12 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 24.30 points or 0.13% to 18,044.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.06% to 16.0025.

Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and TVS Motor Company were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2021.

